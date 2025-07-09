Coachella Valley Firebirds 2025-26 home opener announced

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- The AHL announced the Coachella Valley Firebirds home opener for the 2025-26 season.

The game will take place on Friday, Oct. 10 against the San Diego Gulls at Acrisure Arena. The full 72 game schedule has yet to be announced.

The Firebirds are looking look to make returning to the Calder Cup playoffs appearance in their fourth season.

The Firebirds ended their 2024-25 season with a 37-25 record. But falling short in the Pacific Division Semifinals to the Abbotsford Canucks, who went on to win the Calder Cup.

