Firebirds re-sign defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a two-year contract

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- The Coachella Valley Firebirds announce they have re-signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to two year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season.

Olofsson, 30, will return for his fourth season with the Firebirds this upcoming season.

The Swedish defenseman has played 122 regular season games with the Firebirds, scoring 35 points with five of them being goals and 30 of them being assists. He has also played in 50 additional Calder Cup playoff games.

“We are pleased to bring Gustav back on a two-year contract,” said Troy Bodie, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. “Gustav is a hard-working player and a leader in our locker room. He has engrained himself in the community and we are happy to have him on our backend.”

Olofsson has played in 63 NHL games, suiting up for the Seattle Kraken, Montreal Canadiens, and Minnesota Wild. Olofsson was selected in the second round (46th overall) by Minnesota in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

He previously signed an NHL contract with the Seattle Kraken.

