Firebirds re-sign defenseman Charlie Wright to one-year AHL contract

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Firebirds re-sign defenseman Charlie Wright for another one-year AHL contract, bringing him back to the ice for the 2025-26 season.

NEWS: The #CVFirebirds have signed defenseman Charlie Wright to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.



Welcome back, Charlie! https://t.co/wjIP3aCSQ6 | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/BLOt7qBDp2 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) July 31, 2025

Wright, 21, joined the Firebirds in the 2024-25 season as a regular season defenseman playing 21 games with the team.

The defenseman joined the Firebirds last year as a rookie following five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Saskatoon Blades. Wright scored 15 goals and 88 assists throughout his 256 regular season games with Saskatoon.

Wright returns to the team alongside other re-signed players Ian McKinnon, Jack LaFontaine, and Gustav Olofsson.

Visit https://cvfirebirds.com/ for more information about the Firebirds 2025-26 season.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.