Firebirds re-sign forward Landon McCallum to one-year AHL contract

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Firebirds re-sign forward Landon McCallum to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

McCallum, 21, played with the Kansas City Mavericks, the Firebirds ECHL affiliate, this past season. In 65 games, the 21-year-old had 15 goals, 24 assists, and 39 points.

Before his stint with the Mavericks, the Delhi native spent the past four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves. The undrafted rookie in 246 games found the back of the net 49 times, tallied 104 assists coming out to 163 points.

In his last two seasons with the Wolves, McCallum made his mark averaging a point per game. The 5’11” forward scored 120 points in 132 games.

McCallum will have the chance to be paired with two former teammates, David Goyette and Nathan Villeneuve.

Goyette had 18 points in 54 games, and Villeneuve had one point in five games played.

Both Goyette and Villeneuve have multiple years in their contract left, so the three former teammates will be reunited for quite some time.

