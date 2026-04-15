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Firebirds’ defenseman Tyson Jugnauth named to AHL All-Rookie Team

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Updated
today at 11:44 PM
Published 10:32 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that Firebirds defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Jugnauth was featured earlier this season right here on KESQ News Channel 3.

The 21-year-old from Toronto leads all AHL rookie defensemen in points this season, recording nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points in 70 games in his first professional campaign.

With the selection, Jugnauth becomes the fourth player in franchise history to earn AHL All-Rookie Team honors. It's worth mentioning that he was also an all-star selection this season.

Jugnauth and the Firebirds clinched a spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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