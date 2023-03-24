“New Era”, Galleri Classic holds major outlook for Champions Tour at Mission Hills

1999 Bob Hope winner David Duval was the first to tee off in the new era of the Champions Tour here in the Coachella Valley.

“If there is such a thing as this time of the year for us, maybe this tournament can become the women’s Dinah Shore legacy or The Master’s,” said World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples.

“We were sad to see the LPGA go but this is a great tournament to have,” said Rancho Mirage resident Denise Albrecht. “Fred couples and past champions, nearly everybody around here has won a major tournament.”

Galleri Classic Tournament Director Michelle DeLancy

“It’s a five year commitment to start for the Galleri Classic and I think the opportunity as a major is possible. A major has been here and we know that it can play well here,” said Tournament Director Michelle DeLancy. “We’ll do a great job and treat them like they are playing in a major.”

This is a community event. The Desert Hot Springs junior ROTC program front and center for the opening ceremony.

DHS Junior ROTC

Two time Bob Hope winner and longtime Mission Hills resident John Cook shared his admiration for this tours return.

“This is a major championship golf course and it always has been,” said Cook. “The ladies had a great run here for 50 years with Dinah Shore and the ANA. It belongs, its classic and old school.”

Two time winner at Mission Hills Juli Inkster says this location holds weight in the golf community.

Who from the @GolfHallofFame ISN'T here in Rancho Mirage this week?? @GalleriClassic @ChampionsTour



Legend and @GrailBio Ambassador Juli Inktser on what it will take to win here at Mission Hills 🏔 ⛳️ ☀️ (1984/89 Champion)



Live coverage tonight ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/cxq7W9kePe — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 24, 2023

“We had a great run here, an amazing run. A lot of history and a lot of great memories,” said Inkster. “I played in the Pro-Am both days with John Cook and Ernie Els and they couldn’t have nicer things to say about this golf course.”

Juli Inkster and Ernie Els on 18th green at Mission Hills

“Ernie said he always would watch this on TV and always wanted to come out and play, and the course is in fantastic shape. I’m really looking forward to seeing how this guys play the course.”

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.