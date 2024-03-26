Notah Begay III hosts youth golf clinic at Coachella Crossroads ahead of Galleri Classic

Just a few days before he hits the greens for the Galleri Classic, Notah Begay III, golf pro and television analyst, held a youth clinic at the Coachella Crossroads hosted by the Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

“I mean, this is what Golf does you know golf really reinvests a lot of its resources back into the youth and into our communities, and this is a perfect case we are here for the PGA Tour Champions event. Spotlight 29 Casino Chairman Mike has been so gracious, and has been building this awesome facility here to host these kids, and talk about life skills. Talk about, golf skills and just give them a chance to come out and experience something that most of them have not experienced in their life,” Begay said.

Begay is a four-time PGA Tour winner and one of the few Native American golfers to play in the PGA Tour.

“This is a big day for the Native American youth being able to come out here to the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians reservation. We are very pleased to have him here today to teach these kids about golf and about so many other things that are important in their culture,” said George Nicholas, the tribe's Chief Administrative Officer.

Begay will be taking part in the Galleri Classic, a PGA TOUR Champions tournament held on March 29-31 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at iconic Mission Hills Country Club.

The Pro-Am rounds kick off on Wednesday and Thursday. News Channel 3's Sports Team Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito will have full coverage of the tournament all week. Be sure to tune in and check for updates online.

Daily ticket options for The Galleri Classic, including official Pro-Am rounds on Wednesday and Thursday (March 27-28) and three rounds of competition from March 29-31, are on sale at the tournament’s website, www.TheGalleriClassic.com.