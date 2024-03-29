Skip to Content
Galleri Classic

Fred Couples withdraws from 2024 Galleri Classic due to ongoing back issue

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:31 PM
Published 12:19 PM

World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples withdrew from the 2024 Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Friday.

The 64-year-old mentioned Thursday he was dealing with ongoing back pain.

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion and 15-time PGA Tour Champions winner, was supposed to tee off at 9:44 a.m. on Friday alongside Retief Goosen and Justin Leonard.

Scott Dunlap filled in for Couples.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as we will provide continuing coverage of the 2024 Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino

Article Topic Follows: Galleri Classic

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content