Fred Couples withdraws from 2024 Galleri Classic due to ongoing back issue

World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples withdrew from the 2024 Galleri Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Friday.

The 64-year-old mentioned Thursday he was dealing with ongoing back pain.

64-year-old Fred Couples was pretty candid yesterday regarding his ongoing back pain. The World Golf Hall of Famer and former Masters champion was forced to WD prior to today's first round of the @GalleriClassic.@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Tarp1969 @MissionHillsCC1 @fredcouplesgolf pic.twitter.com/3QjHK0haED — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 29, 2024

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion and 15-time PGA Tour Champions winner, was supposed to tee off at 9:44 a.m. on Friday alongside Retief Goosen and Justin Leonard.

Scott Dunlap filled in for Couples.

