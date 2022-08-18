Week 1 of high school football features the Mayor’s Cup, other local teams starting the new season

The 2022 high school football season is back!

Below is the week 1 schedule for our area teams, headlined by our game of the week, the Mayor's Cup between Shadow Hills and Indio.

Friday 8/19

*Game of the Week

Shadow Hills - 28

Indio - 13

F

Shadow Hills defending the Mayor's Cup to kick off their season. The Knights are now 6-0 against the Indio High School Rajahs.

For those wondering, Shadow Hills is 5-0 against Indio in the Mayor’s Cup. The two crosstown rivals will square off Friday in our game of the week to start the new season. @AthleticsSHHS @TheShadowHills @SHKnightsFB @Indio_Rajahs @indiorajahsasb @IndioHS_Sports pic.twitter.com/R5hZeMkNgw — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 18, 2022

Yucaipa - 9 @ Palm Springs - 21 F Xavier Prep - 15 @ Salesian - 38 F Canyon Springs - 7 @ Coachella Valley - 42 F Indian Springs - 46 @ Desert Hot Springs - 6 F Rancho Christian - 48 @ Cathedral City - 14 F Desert Mirage - 0 @ San Bernardino - 76 F Calipatria DCA (SAT)

Thursday 8/18

Palm Desert defeats Rancho Verde 35-21

Hemet defeats Rancho Mirage 16-7

Not the start they wanted, but flashes of what they can do! Rancho Mirage falls to Hemet 16-9 ➡️coverage on @KESQ w/ @BlakeArthur24 2NITE! @RMHSFB @RMHSAD pic.twitter.com/Y1PisoVP2B — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) August 19, 2022

Eisenhower defeats 29 Palms 50-0

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

The 2022 high school football season gets started tonight and will go through October, into early November. Let's enjoy the journey! And remember, it's just high school football. pic.twitter.com/oQdk0k1kyr — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 19, 2022

