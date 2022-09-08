Week 4 of high school football carries on after rain

The high school football season continued tonight with a very rainy week 4.

Tonight is gonna be fun! Never seen anything like this in my years of football coverage here in the desert! Let’s be safe but embrace it! @KESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Jesus_G_Reyes @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/w2qeXcCdYX — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 9, 2022

FINAL SCORES

Knight - 0 @ Palm Springs - 42 F Santiago - 10 @ Palm Desert - 35 F Notre Vista - 22 @ Rancho Mirage - 6 F Shadow Hills - 0 @ Serrano - 14 F Perris - 27 @ Cathedral City - 19 F Morningside - 12 @ Yucca Valley - 57 F Redlands - 28 @ La Quinta - 13 F Xavier Prep - 47 @ Notre Dame - 13 F Twentynine Palms - 6 @ Rubidoux - 8 F Desert Christian Academy - 7 @ Silver Valley - 42 F

Q-Block @lqathletics looking for a bounce back game tonight at home against Redlands 🏈! Curious to see how they respond. Blackhawks coming to your 📺 🔜 on @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/OJyDN2zxGZ — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) September 9, 2022

No game: Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs, Desert Mirage, Indio

Week 4 of local high school football gets underway on Thursday with five games, the same number of games scheduled for Friday. Be sure to join us for coverage on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/XrERLMClZg — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 7, 2022

