High School Football
Week 4 of high school football carries on after rain

The high school football season continued tonight with a very rainy week 4.

FINAL SCORES

Knight - 0@Palm Springs - 42F
Santiago - 10@Palm Desert - 35F
Notre Vista - 22@Rancho Mirage - 6F
Shadow Hills - 0@Serrano - 14F
Perris - 27@Cathedral City - 19F
Morningside - 12@Yucca Valley - 57F
Redlands - 28@La Quinta - 13F
Xavier Prep - 47@Notre Dame - 13F
Twentynine Palms - 6@Rubidoux - 8F
Desert Christian Academy - 7@Silver Valley - 42F

No game: Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs, Desert Mirage, Indio

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

