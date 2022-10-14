Week 9: DEL and DVL match-ups continue as local teams compete for positioning in respective standings

We're getting late in the season here in October with our local teams looking to be competitive down the stretch in the hopes of a league championship or spot in the playoffs.

Week 9

Palm Springs - 24

(3-0 DEL) @ Shadow Hills - 14

(1-2 DEL) F Palm Desert - 14

(2-1 DEL) @ Rancho Mirage - 7

(1-2 DEL) F La Quinta - 51

(2-1 DEL) @ Xavier Prep - 21

(0-3 DEL) F Cathedral City - 0 @ Coachella Valley - 64 F Banning - 0 @ Indio - 34 F Desert Mirage - 7 @ Yucca Valley - 70 F Desert Christian Academy Vasquez

29 Palms at Desert Hot Springs *Saturday 10/15

