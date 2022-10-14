Skip to Content
High School Football
By
October 14, 2022 11:56 PM
Published 3:43 PM

Week 9: DEL and DVL match-ups continue as local teams compete for positioning in respective standings

We're getting late in the season here in October with our local teams looking to be competitive down the stretch in the hopes of a league championship or spot in the playoffs.

Week 9

Palm Springs - 24
(3-0 DEL)		@Shadow Hills - 14
(1-2 DEL)		F
Palm Desert - 14
(2-1 DEL)		@Rancho Mirage - 7
(1-2 DEL)		F
La Quinta - 51
(2-1 DEL)		@Xavier Prep - 21
(0-3 DEL)		F
Cathedral City - 0@Coachella Valley - 64F
Banning - 0@Indio - 34F
Desert Mirage - 7@Yucca Valley - 70F
Desert Christian AcademyVasquez
  • 29 Palms at Desert Hot Springs *Saturday 10/15

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Article Topic Follows: High School Football
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content