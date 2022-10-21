Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 11:11 PM
BLSS Week 10: Season hits the home stretch for league games

With just two games left in the regular season, our local teams face the pressure of performing in hopes for a league title.

Shadow Hills - 0@Palm Desert - 21F
Palm Springs - 27
*Clinches a share of a DEL Title 		@Xavier Prep - 8F
Rancho Mirage - 27@La Quinta - 57F
Coachella Valley - 48@Desert Mirage - 0F
Cathedral City - 0@Yucca Valley - 48F
Indio - 42@Desert Hot Springs - 0F

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

