2025 high school football team previews: Desert Mirage Rams

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Desert Mirage Rams are looking to be more competitive here in 2025.

Head Coach: Jesus Felipe (4th season)

2024 Record: 2-8 overall, 0-3 SVL

2025 Schedule:

Week 1 (8/22) Desert Chapel at Desert Mirage

Week 2 (8/29) San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Mirage

Week 3 (9/5) Desert Mirage at Desert Christian Academy

Week 4 (9/13) Desert Mirage at Temecula Prep

Week 5 (9/18) Desert Mirage at Mendez (Los Angeles)

Week 6 (9/26) Desert Mirage at Twentynine Palms

Week 7 (10/2) Desert Mirage at Coachella Valley

Week 8 (10/17) Cathedral City at Desert Mirage

Week 9 (10/24) Desert Mirage at Desert Hot Springs

Week 10 (10/30) Banning at Desert Mirage

