2025 high school football team preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Last year's first-round playoff exit for the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles did not let that feeling affect them.

Roy Provost, who enters his third year as the head coach for DHS, mentioned that fans should expect the Golden Eagles to play smash mouth football.

2024 record: 6-5 overall, 2-1 SVL

Made playoffs, but lost to Artesia out of Lakewood 31-27 in the first round.

2025 schedule

Week 1 (8/21) Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux (Jurupa Valley)

Week 2 (8/29) Xavier Prep at Desert Hot Springs

Week 3 (9/4) Desert Hot Springs at Citrus Hill (Perris)

Week 4 (9/12) Desert Hot Springs at Shadow Hills

Week 5 (9/19) Big Bear (Big Bear City) at Desert Hot Springs

Week 6 (9/26) Desert Hot Springs at Yucca Valley

Week 7 (10/3) Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms

Week 8 (10/17) Banning at Desert Hot Springs

Week 9 (10/24) Desert Mirage at Desert Hot Springs

Week 10 (10/31) Desert Hot Springs at Cathedral City

