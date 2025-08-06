Skip to Content
2025 high school football team preview: Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Last year's first-round playoff exit for the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles did not let that feeling affect them.

Roy Provost, who enters his third year as the head coach for DHS, mentioned that fans should expect the Golden Eagles to play smash mouth football.

2024 record: 6-5 overall, 2-1 SVL

Made playoffs, but lost to Artesia out of Lakewood 31-27 in the first round.

2025 schedule

  • Week 1 (8/21) Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux (Jurupa Valley)
  • Week 2 (8/29) Xavier Prep at Desert Hot Springs
  • Week 3 (9/4) Desert Hot Springs at Citrus Hill (Perris)
  • Week 4 (9/12) Desert Hot Springs at Shadow Hills
  • Week 5 (9/19) Big Bear (Big Bear City) at Desert Hot Springs
  • Week 6 (9/26) Desert Hot Springs at Yucca Valley
  • Week 7 (10/3) Desert Hot Springs at Twentynine Palms
  • Week 8 (10/17) Banning at Desert Hot Springs
  • Week 9 (10/24) Desert Mirage at Desert Hot Springs
  • Week 10 (10/31) Desert Hot Springs at Cathedral City

We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.

The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.

