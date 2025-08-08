Skip to Content
2025 high school football team preview: Indio Rajahs

Published 1:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) After a 3-7 finish last year, the Indio Rajahs are tired of finishing in the bottom half of the Desert Valley League.

The coaching staff of the Rajahs has preached that they want to earn the respect from the other teams in the valley.

2024 record: 3-7 overall, 1-2 DVL

2025 schedule

  • Week 1 (8/22) Indio at Shadow Hills
  • Week 2 (8/29) Indio at Fullerton
  • Week 3 (9/4) Indio at Rialto
  • Week 4 (9/12) Western Christian (Upland) at Indio
  • Week 5 (9/19) San Gorgonio (San Bernardino) at Indio
  • Week 6 (9/26) Indio at West Valley (Hemet)
  • Week 7 (10/3) Cathedral City at Indio
  • Week 8 (10/16) Twentynine Palms at Indio
  • Week 9 (10/24) Indio at Yucca Valley
  • Week 10 (10/31) Coachella Valley at Indio

We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.

The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.

