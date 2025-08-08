2025 high school football team preview: Indio Rajahs
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) After a 3-7 finish last year, the Indio Rajahs are tired of finishing in the bottom half of the Desert Valley League.
The coaching staff of the Rajahs has preached that they want to earn the respect from the other teams in the valley.
2024 record: 3-7 overall, 1-2 DVL
2025 schedule
- Week 1 (8/22) Indio at Shadow Hills
- Week 2 (8/29) Indio at Fullerton
- Week 3 (9/4) Indio at Rialto
- Week 4 (9/12) Western Christian (Upland) at Indio
- Week 5 (9/19) San Gorgonio (San Bernardino) at Indio
- Week 6 (9/26) Indio at West Valley (Hemet)
- Week 7 (10/3) Cathedral City at Indio
- Week 8 (10/16) Twentynine Palms at Indio
- Week 9 (10/24) Indio at Yucca Valley
- Week 10 (10/31) Coachella Valley at Indio
