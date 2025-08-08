2025 high school football team preview: Indio Rajahs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) After a 3-7 finish last year, the Indio Rajahs are tired of finishing in the bottom half of the Desert Valley League.

The coaching staff of the Rajahs has preached that they want to earn the respect from the other teams in the valley.

2024 record: 3-7 overall, 1-2 DVL

2025 schedule

Week 1 (8/22) Indio at Shadow Hills

Week 2 (8/29) Indio at Fullerton

Week 3 (9/4) Indio at Rialto

Week 4 (9/12) Western Christian (Upland) at Indio

Week 5 (9/19) San Gorgonio (San Bernardino) at Indio

Week 6 (9/26) Indio at West Valley (Hemet)

Week 7 (10/3) Cathedral City at Indio

Week 8 (10/16) Twentynine Palms at Indio

Week 9 (10/24) Indio at Yucca Valley

Week 10 (10/31) Coachella Valley at Indio

We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.

The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.