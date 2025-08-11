2025 high school football team preview: Yucca Valley Trojans
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) After four years of quarterback Michael Ramos Jr., there's a new sheriff in town for the Trojans in senior Aiden Shannon.
Head coach Jeremy Johnson mentioned that Yucca Valley looks to be the same high-octane offense in years past.
2024 record: 4-6 overall, 2-1 DVL
Made the playoffs but lost to Wilson out of Hacienda Heights 49-42 in the first round.
2025 schedule
- Week 1 (8/21) Arrowhead Christian (Redlands) at Yucca Valley
- Week 2 (8/29) La Quinta at Yucca Valley
- Week 3 (9/4) Yucca Valley at Cathedral City
- Week 4 (9/12) Yucca Valley at Chaffey (Ontario)
- Week 5 (9/19) Yucca Valley at Xavier Prep
- Week 6 (9/26) Desert Hot Springs at Yucca Valley
- Week 7 (10/3) Banning at Yucca Valley
- Week 8 (10/17) Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley
- Week 9 (10/24) Indio at Yucca Valley
- Week 10 (10/31) Twentynine Palms at Yucca Valley
We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.
The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.