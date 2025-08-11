Skip to Content
2025 high school football team preview: Yucca Valley Trojans

KESQ
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) After four years of quarterback Michael Ramos Jr., there's a new sheriff in town for the Trojans in senior Aiden Shannon.

Head coach Jeremy Johnson mentioned that Yucca Valley looks to be the same high-octane offense in years past.

2024 record: 4-6 overall, 2-1 DVL

Made the playoffs but lost to Wilson out of Hacienda Heights 49-42 in the first round.

2025 schedule

  • Week 1 (8/21) Arrowhead Christian (Redlands) at Yucca Valley
  • Week 2 (8/29) La Quinta at Yucca Valley
  • Week 3 (9/4) Yucca Valley at Cathedral City
  • Week 4 (9/12) Yucca Valley at Chaffey (Ontario)
  • Week 5 (9/19) Yucca Valley at Xavier Prep
  • Week 6 (9/26) Desert Hot Springs at Yucca Valley
  • Week 7 (10/3) Banning at Yucca Valley
  • Week 8 (10/17) Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley
  • Week 9 (10/24) Indio at Yucca Valley
  • Week 10 (10/31) Twentynine Palms at Yucca Valley

