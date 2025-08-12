2025 high school football team preview: Coachella Valley Arabs

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) After a graduating class of 26 players, the team here at Coachella Valley High School is going to look different. Still, this year's class, the class of 2026, is ready to make their mark, hold up the tradition, and win another Desert Valley League title.

Bill Johnson, who enters his sixth season as the Arabs head coach, mentioned that the DVL is a wide-open league and the players are ready to compete.

2024 record: 8-3 overall, 3-0 DVL

DVL Champions

Made the playoffs but lost to Great Oak out of Temecula 42-7 in the first round.

2025 schedule

Week 1 (8/22) Coachella Valley at Vista

Week 2 (8/29) Rancho Mirage at Coachella Valley

Week 3 (9/5) Palm Springs at Coachella Valley

Week 4 (9/12) Coachella Valley at Palo Verde Valley (Blythe)

Week 5 (9/19) Central (El Centro) at Coachella Valley

Week 6 (9/26) Valley View (Moreno Valley) at Coachella Valley

Week 7 (10/2) Desert Mirage at Coachella Valley

Week 8 (10/17) Yucca Valley at Coachella Valley

Week 9 (10/24) Coachella Valley at Twentynine Palms

Week 10 (10/31) Coachella Valley at Indio

We will preview one team per day leading up to the first game of the season.

The first Best Local Sports Show is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football.