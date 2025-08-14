2025 high school football team preview: Xavier Prep Saints

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Xavier Prep is the second team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.

The Saints look to bounce back from their fourth-place finish in the DEL in 2025 under head coach James Dockery, who enters his ninth season at the helm.

2024 record: 4-5-1 overall, 2-3 DEL.

2025 schedule - all games 7 pm

August 22 at Linfield Christian

August 29 at Desert Hot Springs

September 4 vs Serrano

September 12 vs Cathedral City

September 19 vs Yucca Valley

BYE

October 3 vs Palm Desert (Battle of Cook Street)

October 10 at La Quinta

October 17 at Palm Springs

October 24 vs Rancho Mirage

October 30 at Shadow Hills

We are previewing one local team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2025 season.

The first Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3 will be on Friday, August 22nd. The show will have LIVE reports, highlights, scores, interviews, and much more.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of high school football throughout the season.