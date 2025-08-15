2025 high school football team preview: Palm Desert Aztecs

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Desert is the third team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.

The Aztecs look to defend their DEL title under head coach Rudy Forti, who enters his third year at the helm.

2024 record: 6-5 overall, 4-1 DEL (DEL Champions). Palm Desert lost in the first round of CIF-SS playoffs to Warren out of Downey by a final score of 35-7.

2025 schedule - all games 7pm

August 22 vs Brawley

August 29 at Central (El Centro)

September 5 vs Elsinore (Wildomar)

September 12 vs Yucaipa

September 19 at Redlands

BYE

October 3 at Xavier Prep (Battle of Cook Street)

October 10 vs Rancho Mirage

October 16 at Shadow Hills

October 24 vs Palm Springs

October 30 vs La Quinta (Flag Game)

We are previewing one local team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2025 season.

The first Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3 will be on Friday, August 22nd. The show will have LIVE reports, highlights, scores, interviews, and much more.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of high school football throughout the season.