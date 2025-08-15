2025 high school football team preview: Palm Desert Aztecs
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Desert is the third team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.
The Aztecs look to defend their DEL title under head coach Rudy Forti, who enters his third year at the helm.
2024 record: 6-5 overall, 4-1 DEL (DEL Champions). Palm Desert lost in the first round of CIF-SS playoffs to Warren out of Downey by a final score of 35-7.
2025 schedule - all games 7pm
- August 22 vs Brawley
- August 29 at Central (El Centro)
- September 5 vs Elsinore (Wildomar)
- September 12 vs Yucaipa
- September 19 at Redlands
- BYE
- October 3 at Xavier Prep (Battle of Cook Street)
- October 10 vs Rancho Mirage
- October 16 at Shadow Hills
- October 24 vs Palm Springs
- October 30 vs La Quinta (Flag Game)
