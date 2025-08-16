2025 high school football team preview: Desert Christian Academy Conquerors

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) Desert Christian Academy is our tenth high school football preview and first from the Manzanita league.

The Conquerors look to go back-to-back as league champions and make a deeper playoff run under first-year head coach Chris Johnson.

2024 record: 9-2 overall, 7-0 Manzanita league (Manzanita Champions). Desert Christian Academy lost in the first round of CIF-SS playoffs to San Gabriel by a final score of 47-7.

2025 schedule - all games 7pm

August 22 at Twentynine Palms

August 29 at Riverside Prep

September 5 vs Desert Mirage

September 12 at San Jacinto Valley Academy

September 19 vs California Military Institute

BYE

October 3 vs Nuview Bridge

October 10 vs Desert Chapel

October 16 vs Hamilton

October 24 at Viewpoint

October 30 at Vasquez

