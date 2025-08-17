2025 high school football team preview: Desert Chapel Eagles

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Desert Chapel is our tenth high school football preview and second from the Manzanita league.

The Eagles look to bounce back from their three-win season last year under head coach J David Miller.

2024 record: 3-6 overall, 2-5 Manzanita league

2025 schedule - all games 7pm

August 22 at Desert Mirage

BYE

September 12 at Nordhoff (Ojai)

September 19 at Nuview Bridge (Nuevo)

September 26 vs Duarte

October 2 vs California Military Institute (Perris)

October 10 at Desert Christian Academy

October 17 vs San Jacinto Valley Academy

October 24 at Vasquez (Acton)

October 31 at Hamilton (Anza)

