2025 high school football team preview: Palm Springs Indians

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Palm Springs is the fifth team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.

The Indians look to bounce back from their winless record in league last year under head coach Darryl Goree.

2024 record: 3-7 overall, 0-5 DEL.

2025 schedule - all games 7pm

August 22 vs Segerstrom (Santa Ana)

August 29 at Grand Terrace

September 5 at Coachella Valley

September 11 at Colton

September 18 vs Yucaipa

BYE

October 3 at La Quinta

October 10 vs Shadow Hills

October 17 vs Xavier Prep

October 24 at Palm Desert

October 30 vs Rancho Mirage

We are previewing one local team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2025 season.

The first Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3 will be on Friday, August 22nd. The show will have LIVE reports, highlights, scores, interviews, and much more.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of high school football throughout the season.