2025 high school football team preview: La Quinta Blackhawks
LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) La Quinta is the fourth team from the Desert Empire League to be featured in our annual team previews.
The Blackhawks aim to improve their league season and secure a DEL title under head coach Juan Ramon Ruiz.
2024 record: 7-4 overall, 3-2 DEL. La Quinta lost in the first round of CIF-SS playoffs to Lancaster by a final score of 18-7.
2025 schedule - all games 7pm
- BYE
- August 29 at Yucca Valley
- September 5 vs Citrus Valley (Redlands)
- September 12 at Hesperia
- September 18 vs Lynwood
- September 26 at Central (El Centro)
- October 3 vs Palm Springs
- October 10 vs Xavier Prep
- October 17 at Rancho Mirage
- October 23 vs Shadow Hills
- October 30 at Palm Desert (Flag Game)
