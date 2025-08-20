2025 high school football team preview: Rancho Mirage Rattlers

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) Rancho Mirage is the final high school team to be featured in our annual team previews.

The Rattlers look for their third consecutive DEL title under head coach LD Matthews, who has told his players to be humble and leave the past in the past.

2024 record: 6-5 overall, 4-1 DEL (DEL Champions). Rancho Mirage lost in the first round of CIF-SS playoffs to Beckman out of Irvine by a final score of 42-26.

2025 schedule - all games 7pm

August 21 vs Christian (El Cajon)

August 29 at Coachella Valley

September 5 vs Tahquitz (Hemet)

September 11 at Ramona (Riverside)

September 19 vs Jurupa Hills (Fontana)

BYE

October 3 vs Shadow Hills

October 10 at Palm Desert

October 17 vs La Quinta

October 24 at Xavier Prep

October 30 at Palm Springs

