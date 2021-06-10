Los Angeles Rams pre-season schedule

LA Rams

Football is almost here!

KDFX Fox 11 is the home for the Los Angeles Rams pre-season telecasts. Check out the pre-season schedule below

(All games will air on KDFX Fox 11)

Saturday August 14, 2021 7:00 pm PT – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday August 21, 2021 7:00 pm PT – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Saturday August 28, 2021 6:05 pm PT - @ Denver Broncos

In addition, the 30 minute weekly show "Rams 360" can be seen weekly beginning September 18. Check weekly listings for exact times as it may vary by week.

