Former CV baseball standout, now pitching coordinator for Tampa Bay Rays, chats baseball and coronavirus

Local Sports Events

Rolando Garza graduated from Coachella Valley high school in 1997 and was then drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 9th round.

After some time in professional baseball, he became the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Pepperdine University in Malibu.

Now, he's a pitching coordinator in Major League Baseball for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the chance to talk with Garza on Wednesday. Garza shared his thoughts on this pandemic, the valley and the game of baseball.

Garza was very positive and optimistic, sending his well wishes to the Coachella Valley during this time.