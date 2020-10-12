Palm Desert’s Desirae Krawczyk reflects on career-best run at French Open

Local Sports Events

Desirae Krawczyk always dreamed of playing professional tennis. She just didn't know it would be quite like this.

"To be honest it hasn't really hit me yet. I was just telling my boyfriend like 'we just played in a grand slam final' like it's a dream. I've obviously wanted to be a professional tennis player growing up but to achieve this - it's just amazing," said Krawczyk.

The 26-year-old Palm Desert native fell short in the Ladies' Doubles Final.

The 14th-seeded pairing of Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi from Chile lost to the reigning champions and #2 seeded team of Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babo, falling 6-4, 7-5 in Sunday’s final.

But their run as a team is something that should be celebrated. It's a new career-best for Krawczyk, who appeared in her first ever Grand Slam final.

"I have to pinch myself a little bit. But to know I'm there and I can be there again, hopefully I can I give myself that opportunity again."

Krawczyk is a 4-time winner on the WTA Tour. She's currently ranked 25th and has earned $391,748 in prize money for her career.