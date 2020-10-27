Student-Athlete of the Week – Brandon Ulin

Local Sports Events

Brandon Ulin is a natural-born leader.

“I am the United Student Body President, so that’s student government at Desert Hot Springs High School, I’m part of the swim team, I’m also part of the marching band, and I’m also part of the Wind Ensemble, and I’m also this year’s second year term student board representative for the Palm Springs Unified School District student board members. And then, I also founded this website/organization called ‘Here to Help Resources,’ which serves as a hub for academic resources to all types of extra-curriculars, clubs, AP classes, standardized testing, etc,” said Brandon Ulin - Desert Hot Springs Swimmer.

He’ll also likely graduate first in his class. Swimming itself is one of the reasons he’s not only been able to balance it all, but excel.

“It’s really therapeutic, like, it’s some time to yourself where you can improve your body, you get to improve your state of mind,” said Ulin.

“And that’s good for him, because he needs to relax and have that down time because he’s always working, working, working on all his other projects,” said Debbie Hadden - Desert Hot Springs Swim Coach.

Ulin didn’t have much swimming experience coming into high school, but his work ethic landed him on varsity by the end of his first year. Now, he’s the one who leads the pre-practice meetings.

“I set the bar straight, but I’m able to communicate with my team so they don’t feel personally attacked, but that they feel supported and reassured that they have a, someone they can look up to and ask questions and be comfortable with,” said Ulin.

“He just, you know, cheers them on and he’s very positive and there’s no negativity and that hard work shows and so I think he leads others so that they want to work hard,” said Hadden.

Ulin says swimming will always be a part of his life. His ultimate goal is to run for office one day and serve his community.

“I think my motivation has been really like the stereotypes imposed upon me and my community of Desert Hot Springs. Sometimes, it’s not evident and clear, but we are looked down upon sometimes compared to other schools that maybe have a little bit more funding or a little bit more opportunities,” said Ulin.

Ulin works to be the best he can be, but he does so while lifting others to be great too.