Desert Dodgers: Local fans react to team winning World Series

Local Sports Events

It's been 32 years since the Dodgers won the World Series, a long time for their fan-base, particularly those that call the valley home.

Raul Ponce, who lives in Palm Desert said the Dodgers and their success helped him get through an unprecedented 2020.

"Go Dodgers! Tough year but you guys make it better. Thank you! Dodgers forever!"

Wes Williams, a lifelong fan and local teacher at Palm Valley high school expressed his relief over the win.

"First time in 32 years and it's been painful because we're always right there. But it's incredible to know that we are world champions and there's nobody who can take away that trophy."

Joe Valdivia, who recently lost his father, reveals that this championship brings his family together.

"My boys and I are huge Dodger fans, die hard Dodger fans because of my dad. And unfortunately I lost my dad a month ago so he wasn't here to see it happen with us."

Valdivia, a local baseball coach, will have this championship to celebrate the team but also his father.

"It was one of the most exciting moments of my life. I just wish I had him here to celebrate and to hug and to see the pure joy on his face."