2021 American Express to be played without spectators

La Quinta, California – The American Express™ announced today that the event will be played without ticketed spectators in 2021 due to local health and safety regulations that restrict group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual PGA TOUR event held in La Quinta, California at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club will be played as scheduled and broadcast globally January 21-24.

“The health and safety of the La Quinta and Coachella Valley communities, as well as our players, volunteers and all other partners, has remained of utmost importance throughout the pandemic,” said Executive Director Jeff Sanders, President of Sportfive Golf Events, the tournament’s management company. “While we are disappointed to announce that we will not be able to host our amazing fans at this year’s event, we will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR as well as local, state and federal agencies to ensure the well-being of all who are allowed onsite during tournament week.”

With deadlines approaching tied into the operational logistics of running The American Express, conducting the 2021 event with ticketed spectators was not a feasible option given the current health climate in California.

The American Express will be played at the iconic PGA WEST Stadium, PGA WEST Nicklaus and La Quinta Country Club courses, January 21-24. Phil Mickelson, the 44-time PGA TOUR winner and World Golf Hall of Famer, will headline the event and serve as tournament host, competing against 155 of the best golfers in the world, including defending champion Andrew Landry.

The traditional three-day pro-am format will continue this year and be conducted within local health guidelines and with PGA TOUR COVID-19 testing policies in place for both professional and amateur players.

“The American Express will remain a platform to give back to charity again this year, supporting non-profits in the Coachella Valley even without fans in attendance,” said tournament host, Phil Mickelson. “We would like to thank American Express for their amazing support along with our long-time golf fans, our Pro-Am participants and many great sponsors and partners, PGA West and La Quinta Country Club members and loyal volunteers for their continued support in this unprecedented time.”

The Mickelson Foundation became the host organization for The American Express prior to the 2020 tournament.

All four rounds of The American Express will be broadcast on Golf Channel with airtimes to be announced at a later date.

For more event information please visit www.TheAmexGolf.com.