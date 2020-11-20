Skip to Content
today at 9:48 pm
Published 9:43 pm

Local student-athletes sign, celebrate college commitments

Signing Day this year for high school student-athletes was more like signing days.

The pandemic produced a "pen-demic." Covid-19 caused college commitments to carry on for a couple weeks rather than just one single day.

But despite the longer-than-normal process, we had a handful of student-athletes put pen to paper, fulfilling their dream of playing their respective sport at the next level.

Such was the case Friday as Palm Desert held a ceremony for three of their student-athletes.

We've been featuring our student-athletes since last week with stories such as the ones below.

Local student-athletes, featuring five baseball stars, celebrate modified signing day

Congratulations to all our local student-athletes and their families on this wonderful accomplishment!

