Local student-athletes sign, celebrate college commitments

Local Sports Events

Signing Day this year for high school student-athletes was more like signing days.

The pandemic produced a "pen-demic." Covid-19 caused college commitments to carry on for a couple weeks rather than just one single day.

But despite the longer-than-normal process, we had a handful of student-athletes put pen to paper, fulfilling their dream of playing their respective sport at the next level.

Such was the case Friday as Palm Desert held a ceremony for three of their student-athletes.

We've been featuring our student-athletes since last week with stories such as the ones below.

Proud day to be a Xavier Saint! Congratulations to these three seniors on signing to play at the next level! #GoSaints #TheXavierDifference pic.twitter.com/Fa8iuA4hvu — Xavier Athletics (@XCPAthletics) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to all our local student-athletes and their families on this wonderful accomplishment!