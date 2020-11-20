Local student-athletes sign, celebrate college commitments
Signing Day this year for high school student-athletes was more like signing days.
The pandemic produced a "pen-demic." Covid-19 caused college commitments to carry on for a couple weeks rather than just one single day.
But despite the longer-than-normal process, we had a handful of student-athletes put pen to paper, fulfilling their dream of playing their respective sport at the next level.
Such was the case Friday as Palm Desert held a ceremony for three of their student-athletes.
We've been featuring our student-athletes since last week with stories such as the ones below.
Congratulations to all our local student-athletes and their families on this wonderful accomplishment!
