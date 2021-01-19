American Express: Brooks Koepka making desert debut, Matthew Wolff playing with perspective

Local Sports Events

Player press conferences have started in La Quinta at the American Express with play scheduled to start Thursday at PGA WEST - the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course, with La Quinta Country Club not in the rotation this year as part of the safety protocols on the PGA TOUR.

Featured Groups for this week's @theamexgolf:



🏌 Gary Woodland

🏌 Andrew Landry

🏌 Patrick Reed



⛳️ Tony Finau

⛳️ Matthew Wolff

⛳️ Kevin Na



🏌 Brooks Koepka

🏌 Cameron Champ

🏌 Paul Casey



⛳️ Phil Mickelson

⛳️ Rickie Fowler

⛳️ Patrick Cantlay pic.twitter.com/ArYJ5CQjHs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 19, 2021

Tuesday was the first of two media days, headlined by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

The 30-year-old, ranked 12th in the world, is making his desert and 2021 season debut.

"Right after the new year came out here to California to work with my trainer and just been practicing. So it's been nice to get the game ready and to get started."

When asked on what would be a successful season?

"Couple of wins and couple of majors," Koepka said.

Koepka begins a back-to-back tournament stretch this week, playing in the American Express and then the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.

So-Cal native Matthew Wolff is making his second career start at the American Express. He comes in admitting the off-season was not long enough, still fighting fatigue after playing a lot of events in 2020.

Perhaps to help counteract the grind of the PGA TOUR, Wolff is trying to lean on a new approach for the 2021 season.

"With everything going on in the world right now I think it's most important to go out there and try my best and always go out and win but always put things in perspective and have a good time."

Wolff, a native of Southern-California, was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up to Bryson Dechambeau. The 21-year-old has already reached number 15 in World Golf Rankings.

"The most important thing that I try to do is focus on the positives more than the negatives," Wolff said.

"It was a pretty crazy year last year. I'm glad I got some rest and I'm going to be able to work on my game a little bit. I'm just ready for this next year."

Wolff and Koepka are two of the top players in this year's field, which is one the strongest in tournament history, even with World No. 2 Jon Rahm withdrawing on Monday.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage all week of the 62nd American Express.