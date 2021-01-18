2021 American Express to be different, also known as the new normal

News

The PGA TOUR plays on amid the ongoing pandemic. This week, the pro golf circuit is here in our valley for the 62nd American Express, the third event on the 2021 calendar.

Following PGA TOUR protocols, no fans will be in attendance, along with other changes to ensure the safety of players, caddies, coaches and staff on the grounds.

"The tournament made the decision to not have any public spectators on site this year. We're going to miss our fans, certainly," said tournament director Pat McCabe.



This year will feel and sound quiet, subdued and a lot different than the past when grandstands were filled with fans and roars were heard after made putts.

This, however, is the new reality. Different has become normal.

At this year's event, there are no fans but also no ams, no concerts and no La Quinta Country Club.

"Of course we had to submit a very thorough health and safety plan that we're going o abide by throughout the course of the week and the PGA TOUR is happy to be here and we're thankful to have them," said McCabe.

Speaking of the players, it’s unfortunate fans can’t be here because this is one of the best player fields in tournament history - at least the most star studded in recent memory.

"We've got Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler - it should be a fantastic week with great players. I can go on and on but we're really excited about this year's field," said McCabe.

What about the charities? Good news, the money is staying here in the valley. Charity dollars will be still raised on Wednesday with the first ever Charity Challenge featuring Tony Finau, Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson.

🚨Just Announced🚨

On January 20th, Phil Mickelson will host The American Express™ Charity Challenge featuring Tony Finau and Paul Casey with a celebrity pairing!⛳️🔥 A total of https://twitter.com/theamexgolf/status/1347627936514416640?s=20 MILLION for Charity will be on on the line.

Stay tuned for more information📺🍿#TheAmexGolf pic.twitter.com/gaAD6of9O8 — The American Express™ (@theamexgolf) January 8, 2021

"They'll play the back 9 on the Stadium Course and it will be all for charity, all for local charities and truly that's a testament to American Express and what our title sponsor is bringing to this tournament" said McCabe.

It will be a different week, for sure. But as they say, any day on the golf course beats any day at work or anywhere else.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage all week from PGA WEST in La Quinta.