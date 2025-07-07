Illegal firework calls lead to five arrested in Cathedral City over Fourth of July weekend

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Five adults were arrested over the evening hours of this Fourth of July weekend by the Cathedral City Police Department.

The Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) reported that they received over 65 calls for service regarding illegal fireworks being detonated throughout the city. In response to this the CCPD sent out a firework suppression detail made up of Police Officers and code Compliance Officers to look into the violations.

Following this detail, five adults were arrested and charged with possession of illegal fireworks; a misdemeanor, and were issued the proper citations.

In addition, two other individuals received citations for disruptive activities and several fireworks were confiscated throughout the weekend.

The CCPD asks that anyone with additional information related to these incidents contacts them directly at (760) 770-0332, tips@cathedralcity.gov or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com

Tips can also be made anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers by calling (760) 341-STOP or through the WeTip hotline at 1-(800) 78-CRIME

