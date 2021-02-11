Albatross for the ages: Local golfer holes out from 249 yards for “greatest shot ever hit”

Local Sports Events

"Oh, baby!"

That was Rudi Siebert's reaction after he hit the shot of a lifetime on Thursday.

The 54-year-old holed out for an albatross from 249 yards. Siebert was playing the par 5, 6th hole at Palms Golf Club in La Quinta and used a 3-wood to make two, three shots better than par for that hole.

An incredible shot, Siebert carried a creek that protects the green and reached a back-pin, located on a shelf of a sloped green.

"I was dead middle in the fairway, had 222 yards to the front edge, pin was plus 27. It had maybe one yard of cut in it - just a frozen rope right at it," said Siebert.

Siebert stared down the stick from the fairway and knew it had a chance to be special.

"I had a good feeling it was over the creek. It landed about 12 feet below the hole and rolled straight at the flag and dropped in," said Siebert.

"Greatest shot I have ever seen," said playing partner Tyler Bollinger. "It never left the flag. I've had seven aces and countless hole outs - none touch that shot."

Siebert, who said it was the greatest shot he's ever hit, shot 74 for the round.