Shadow Hills high school seeking new coaches for boys and girls basketball programs

Local Sports Events

The Shadow Hills high school basketball staff will be new next season, both for the boys and girls programs.

The Knights have decided not to retain boys head basketball coach Ryan Towner, as well as girls head coach Greg Ramirez.

Desert Sands Unified confirmed this to KESQ on Tuesday saying, "earlier today, Shadow Hills High School's principal and athletic director informed the coaches for both boys and girls basketball teams that they were looking to take the program in a different direction and are currently seeking new coaches."

Towner, who was hired in May of 2018, helped lead the Knights to a CIF-SS Division 3A championship in 2020.

This season, the Knights were without Towner for its final 10 games. He was not with the team from Wednesday, April 28 through the end of the Knights' season, which ended in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday, May 26.

It's worth noting that Towner's absence came after the Knights had a positive COVID test within the program. Shadow Hills was forced to forfeit three league games in the process.

DSUSD concluded their statement to KESQ with the following: "all coaches are hired for a single season with an end of the year review of team performance and growth with a look at future athlete and team development."

