Coachella Youth Golf tees off this week, aimed to grow the game through local competitive events

Coachella Youth Golf is a new program aimed to provide a way for local junior golfers, grades 6-12, to compete and grow the game.

O.D. Vincent - Co-founder of Coachella Youth Golf

"It's so obvious that this is so needed in the valley. I just couldn't believe it didn't exist."

Randy Duncan - GM SilverRock

"Here at SilverRock, we've always promoted junior golf and done everything we can to get new kids introduced to the game. As a junior golfer myself, I know how important it is to have the opportunity to play and it's just a no brainer."

Co-founder OD Vincent says this program is really the only local competitive option for young golfers here in the desert. The inaugural event of multiple being held this summer was this week at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta.

Charlie Menke & Kellen Sullivan - Coachella Youth Golf participants

"It was fun to be around different players and it was fun to learn new things." "Um, I learned a lot of new stuff from doing this and I'm glad I've done it."

Ethan Oleson - rising junior at Xavier Prep, Coachella Youth Golf participant

"Competition golf is so much different than just going out and playing all by yourself or with your family or being on the range. It's very important to play tournaments sometimes. It's a totally different game of golf."

O.D. Vincent - Co-founder of Coachella Youth Golf

"To put a number next to your name on a scoreboard, to learn how to keep score, follow the rules, your etiquette on the golf course, the camaraderie you develop with your other competitors, there's nothing like it, so, the more the better."