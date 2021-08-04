Prep Football Preview: Palm Desert looks to continue dominance, 2021 season focused on”drive for five”

Local Sports Events

Palm Desert's dominance is hard to debate. They've won four straight league titles and carry with them a 23 game win streak against desert opponents coming into this season.

And the expectation hasn't changed for the Aztecs, this is a loaded team who is embracing the "drive for five."

"We got a great group of kids we got like 30 seniors right now. It's definitely the oldest team I've ever had so we are experienced and they’re excited to play," said head coach Shane McComb.

We know the five teams in the DEL who will try to finally take down Palm Desert but the Aztecs are looking forward to one of their strongest preseasons schedules.

"I’m excited to see us go out and compete. The first five games we got that travel game to Utah against a really good Dixie football team so I’m excited for that one and then in 18 days we got Silverado coming down who was a division six team last time we did it so they are going to be talented - they got a a lot of athletes. So we’ll get tested right away and that’s what the preseason is all about."

"The whole front six is back from that really good front six defense last year had some key guys come in for the secondary to help out. Offensively, everybody is back. The whole backfield the receiving crew offense or line, including a couple of new guys they are really helping out so a lot more athletes and skilled players to run around for a special teams. We got a lot of potential on this football team."