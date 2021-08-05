Prep Football Preview: Palm Springs excited to showcase new faces in 2021 season

Local Sports Events

Our high school football previews continue with the Palm Springs Indians.

Palm Springs finished 4-1 in the shortened league season last year. This season, the Indians come in with a lot of youth and new players who are hoping to take advantage of the opportunity to compete.

