today at 6:08 PM
Published 6:02 PM

Prep Football Preview: Palm Springs excited to showcase new faces in 2021 season

Our high school football previews continue with the Palm Springs Indians.

Palm Springs finished 4-1 in the shortened league season last year. This season, the Indians come in with a lot of youth and new players who are hoping to take advantage of the opportunity to compete.

