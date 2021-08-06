Prep Football Preview: Rancho Mirage relying on young talent for 2021 season

Local Sports Events

Rancho Mirage is the featured team in our high school previews.

RM went 2-3 in the shortened league season last year but were better than their record indicated. The Rattlers nearly beat Palm Desert to end the Aztecs' streak.

Rancho Mirage head coach LD Matthews says his team is very young this season but looking forward to the opportunity to compete.

