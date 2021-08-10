Skip to Content
Prep Football Preview: La Quinta looking for better in 2021, trying to re-build program

La Quinta went 0-5 in the shortened season, losing every game. Here in 2021, they're hoping to see some fruits from their labor.

The Blackhawks expect to be better this season as they try to build their program back to being a local traditional powerhouse.

Unlike most valley programs, LQ doesn't start their season until Friday, August 27. The Blackhawks open at home against Carter.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the high school football season for complete coverage.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores and more from all games featuring our valley teams!

