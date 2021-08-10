Prep Football Preview: La Quinta looking for better in 2021, trying to re-build program

Local Sports Events

La Quinta went 0-5 in the shortened season, losing every game. Here in 2021, they're hoping to see some fruits from their labor.

The Blackhawks expect to be better this season as they try to build their program back to being a local traditional powerhouse.

Unlike most valley programs, LQ doesn't start their season until Friday, August 27. The Blackhawks open at home against Carter.

