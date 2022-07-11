Local boxing star Brandun Lee scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York

La Quinta native and rising boxing sensation Brandun Lee has his next fight.

Lee, 25-0 with 22 knockouts, will showcase his talent on Saturday, August 6th at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York against Will Madera.

I’m back in action August 6th on the Jake Paul Vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Pay-Per-View card! 🔥😎 The fight will take place in the legendary boxing arena.. Madison Square Garden! 26-0 🔜 pic.twitter.com/pYweOFnbxY — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) July 11, 2022

Lee's bout against Madera will be featured on PPV card of the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. fight.

The 23-year-old Lee will look to improve to 26-0 for his career and continue to climb the ranks as one of the most promising boxers in the sport.