Local boxing star Brandun Lee scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York

La Quinta native and rising boxing sensation Brandun Lee has his next fight.

Lee, 25-0 with 22 knockouts, will showcase his talent on Saturday, August 6th at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York against Will Madera.

Lee's bout against Madera will be featured on PPV card of the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. fight.

The 23-year-old Lee will look to improve to 26-0 for his career and continue to climb the ranks as one of the most promising boxers in the sport.

