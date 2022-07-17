Desirae Krawczyk breaks into Top 10 in WTA doubles rankings

Palm Desert alumna Desirae Krawczyk has reached her career-highest ranking on the WTA Tour.

Des is a top 10 doubles player in the world & 4x Mixed Grand Slam champion. This is her career highest ranking but knowing Des, she's ain't satisfied with this! 9 more spots to climb! 😤 @KESQ pic.twitter.com/iMSxPcUqkc — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) July 17, 2022

After winning her fourth Grand Slam Mixed title at Wimbledon, Krawczyk jumped three spots to No. 10 in the world.

Krawczyk is the second American ranked in the Top 10 in doubles, behind Coco Gauff at No. 6. Krawczyk's previous highest ranking was No. 11 on May 23, 2022.