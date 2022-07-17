Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Published 11:11 PM

Desirae Krawczyk breaks into Top 10 in WTA doubles rankings

Palm Desert alumna Desirae Krawczyk has reached her career-highest ranking on the WTA Tour.

After winning her fourth Grand Slam Mixed title at Wimbledon, Krawczyk jumped three spots to No. 10 in the world.

Krawczyk is the second American ranked in the Top 10 in doubles, behind Coco Gauff at No. 6. Krawczyk's previous highest ranking was No. 11 on May 23, 2022.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content