BREAKING: Brandun Lee fight canceled due to Main Card weight issue

La Quinta native Brandun Lee's August 6th fight at Madison Square Garden is now canceled.

Lee was set to fight Will Madrea on the undercard of Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr, but Rahman failed to make weight and Showtime Boxing was forced to call off the entire event.

First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.



I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. https://t.co/0q6MxqG3XJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Lee, (25-0, 22 KOs), finished camp at the Diaz brothers gym in Indio on Friday and was set to leave in the next few days for New York.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.