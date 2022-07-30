Skip to Content
Local Sports Events
By
Published 7:04 PM

BREAKING: Brandun Lee fight canceled due to Main Card weight issue

KESQ

La Quinta native Brandun Lee's August 6th fight at Madison Square Garden is now canceled.

Lee was set to fight Will Madrea on the undercard of Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr, but Rahman failed to make weight and Showtime Boxing was forced to call off the entire event.

Lee, (25-0, 22 KOs), finished camp at the Diaz brothers gym in Indio on Friday and was set to leave in the next few days for New York.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events
Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content