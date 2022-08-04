Coachella Youth Golf finishes second summer season in the valley

Coachella Youth Golf had another successful season that wrapped up on Wednesday, concluding an eight-tournament schedule.

CYG is a non-profit organization aimed to provide playing opportunities for kids.

The last tournament was the 2022 Keenan Barber CYG Championship at Andalusia CC.

Winners of the event include:

High School Boys - Landon Breisch (74-72)

High School Girls - Hannah Bagnell (80-77)

Middle School Boys - Hunter Hanson (39-43)

Middle School Girls - Keira Cassady (45-42)

CYG also announced their 2022 Player of the Year honors.

2022 Players of the Year:

High School Boys - Kent Karlstrom

High School Girls - Hannah Bagnell

Middle School Boys - Hunter Hanson

Middle School Girls - Keira Cassady

According to their website, CYG "welcomes boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 6 thru 12 who have a passion to compete and grow through the game of golf. We foster affordable, inclusive and diverse experiences aimed to increase participation, proficiency and enjoyment of the game."

"Participants compete in multi-day stroke play events throughout the summer at local venues. Boys and girls divisions are organized by academic graduation year with event format and course yardage set-up accordingly."