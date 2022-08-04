High school football team preview: Xavier Prep Saints

Xavier Prep football put everybody on notice last year, earning a share of the DEL title, finishing 4-1 in league play.

This season, the Saints won't surprise anyone.

Xavier is one of the top teams in the valley with the hopes of competing for a championship and making a deep run in the playoffs.

“The mentality is through the roof,” said David Opaleke.

“We are a smart, disciplined, tenacious team,” said James Dockery.

“We want to go and be better than last year's team and go farther in the playoffs this year and go back-to-back,” said Ryder Ruiz.

“Staying in the moment,” said Dockery. “You are going to hear me say that a lot this year. We are a team that’s talented we are going to take it one game at a time. If we pay attention to our alignment, our assignment and our details, we’ll have a chance to win each game.”

“It feels like a brotherhood. I’ve been here four years and it’s like a family. A lot of people like to say we are a small school and it’s even better that we are a small school. The only thing separating us is the houses we live in,” said Opaleke.

“The vibe is great I feel like people are going to doubt us because we loss some seniors people don’t think we are the Xavier that we played last year, but I think we are even better dedication wise and I think we are going to shock a lot of people,” said Otis Taylor.

“A lot of skill that people are under looking and they are looking at us like we can’t go back-to-back. Probably looking at us like we are a 4th or 5th place team. But I think our team is going to go out and shock some people and win a lot of games,” said Ruiz.

“A competitive group of guys that come together with our family atmosphere. We look forward to putting our talents on display and good luck to everybody out there,” said Dockery.

The Saints are betting on themselves this year and will be ready to rock come Week 1 with their season opener scheduled for Friday, August 19 on the road against Salesian (Los Angeles).

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

