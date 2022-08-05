High school football team preview: Palm Desert Aztecs

Palm Desert has dominated desert football the last five years, earning five straight league titles.

In fact, it wasn't until last season that a local team beat the Aztecs, with Palm Springs snapping a 23-game league win streak for Palm Desert.

This year, it's the same story for PD. Maintain their status as the top team in the valley by winning another league title and making a deep run in the playoffs.

“To be honest with you we have been kind of pissed off. Last year was not a very good year for Palm Desert. 4-1 is not good, we got to go 5-0 in league and having another team that says they are champions pisses us off,” said Lane Forti.

“Every team in the valley wants to beat PD. League doesn’t matter to them, if they beat PD that’s the main goal. So it definitely puts pressure on us, makes us drive more and be more physical out here and push more in the weight room,” said Daniel Herrera.

“We’re coming for vengeance this year,” said Forti.

“We are trying to go for a six-peat, it’s been a five-peat with a lot of guys now. We are ready,” said Jeremiah Sanchez.

“We are working hard and just want to win,” said Cameron Theiss.

“We are going to make the first hit and the last hit,” said Herrera.

“We are not a group of individuals we are a team,” said Forti.

“We are a family, we have to love each other and play as a team,” said Sanchez.

“The target on our back has been there for five years now and it gets bigger every year,” said Forti. “We embrace that. Somebody has to wear the black hat in the valley and we do and we love it,” said Forti.

The Aztecs open their 2022 campaign at home on Thursday, August 18th.

