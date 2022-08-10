High school football preview: Desert Mirage Rams

There is no denying the passion out in the east valley, specifically at Desert Mirage, home of the Rams.

Every time they take the field, it's an opportunity to get better. It means everything for them to compete and represent their school.

“We are ready to shock the valley we are no longer ready to lose we want to win now,” said Gustavo Sandoval.

“We coming hard this year,” said Jesus Rivas.

“Our motto this year is why not us. Why can’t we do it. We put or shoes on the same way we dress the same way we do everything like anybody else in the valley,” said head coach Jesus Felipe. “So why can’t we be one of the top tier teams. So this year we want to prove a lot of people wrong.”

“This whole time we’ve been trying to get the mentality stronger we have been trying to get the new guys to believe in the team,” said Rivas.

“I see the guys giving everything they got in the weight room. That hunger and always coming in,” said Sandoval. “We’re ready.”

“They have been getting bullied the last three years. So they are ready to shock some people show some people they can compete. And they are going to work we are definitely going to pull off some wins this year,” said Felipe.

“Why not us let’s go I’m ready,” said Sandoval.

“We have been telling the boys nobody expects a lot from you. So just keep doubting us and when we turn it around you’ll be the first person we talk to,” said Felipe.

“We are ready to rock and roll,” said Sandoval.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.