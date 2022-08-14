High school football team preview: 29 Palms

The Wildcats of 29 Palms conclude our team previews. 29 Palms made it further than any local team last year in the post season.

They come into this season with a new head coach and new starting quarterback, but the same Ohana culture.

"We have a lot of heart," said senior Dylan Todd. "If you don't have heart, you ain't going anywhere."

"My goal for the season is obviously collect some wins, but even more importantly than that is build our community with the young men we have coming through this program," said first year head coach Eric Tili.

"For this team this year I expect us to be fast and to be strong," said Justin Harris. "We are going to be scoring a lot of touchdowns and getting a lot of wins."

"We are excited to get to work, we are excited to see what we can do and we are excited to prove to ourselves and our community what Wildcat football is all about," said Tili.

"A successful season for the team wold be winning league and beating Yucca," said Todd.

"I feel like we have a little bit more heart," said Noah Barber. "We go out there and put 100 percent on the field at all times."

"Justin Harris who will run the ball for us, Dylan Todd who will run the ball and play defense for us," said Tili. "And we found a quarterback in Noah Barber. He's in our junior class and played last year and had some injuries. But he is back and ready to go."

29 Palms kickoffs its season on Thursday, August 18th at home against Eisenhower.

