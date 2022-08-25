Skip to Content
High school football rolls on with Week 2 of the season

Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday.

FRIDAY 8/26

Dixie - 24@Palm Desert - 14F
Ontario Christian - 45@Xavier Prep - 15F
Citrus Hill - 0@Shadow Hills - 56F
Rancho Mirage - 0@Aliso Niguel - 26F
Palo Verde Valley - 41@Coachella Valley - 21F
Desert Hot Springs - 12@Jurupa Valley - 35F
Hemet - 37@Indio - 6F
Lancaster - 28@Yucca Valley - 35F
Cathedral City - 0@ Hemet West Valley - 43F

SATURDAY 8/27

  • Locke (Los Angeles) at Palm Springs
    GAME IS CANCELED

THURSDAY 8/25

  • La Quinta 44 at Carter 27
  • Calipatria 7 at Desert Mirage 38
  • California Military Institute 8 at Desert Christian Academy 33

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

