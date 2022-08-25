High school football rolls on with Week 2 of the season

Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday.

FRIDAY 8/26

Dixie - 24 @ Palm Desert - 14 F Ontario Christian - 45 @ Xavier Prep - 15 F Citrus Hill - 0 @ Shadow Hills - 56 F Rancho Mirage - 0 @ Aliso Niguel - 26 F Palo Verde Valley - 41 @ Coachella Valley - 21 F Desert Hot Springs - 12 @ Jurupa Valley - 35 F Hemet - 37 @ Indio - 6 F Lancaster - 28 @ Yucca Valley - 35 F Cathedral City - 0 @ Hemet West Valley - 43 F

SATURDAY 8/27

Locke (Los Angeles) at Palm Springs

GAME IS CANCELED

THURSDAY 8/25

La Quinta 44 at Carter 27

Shoutout my guy @SportswithPep for the crispy camera work (sheesh!) and highlights of @LQHSFootball win at Carter. LQ starts their season with an impressive road win behind RB Aiden Nsubuga. @GratefulDadhawk is celebrating like crazy somewhere! @lqathletics @KESQ @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/Hj7zwPWLcj — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 26, 2022

Calipatria 7 at Desert Mirage 38

🚨 🏈 🚨 - @DesertMirageAD



Over a 20-game losing streak snapped! Desert Mirage beats Calipatria 38-7 tonight for their first win since 2018. Congrats to Coach Felipe & the boys 🗣



Good vibes out in Thermal ➡️ Good vibes tonight on @KESQ w/ @BlakeArthur24 -- highlight city! 📺 pic.twitter.com/uU4iBnaeg3 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) August 26, 2022

I'm happy for Desert Mirage, man. I'm pretty upfront about my thoughts on 🏈 out here. Gets the best of me sometimes but DM tonight is what it's all about. They hadn't won a game in years, lost 76-0 last week, but they keep at it & earn a W that will make their season. Awesome. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 26, 2022

California Military Institute 8 at Desert Christian Academy 33

DCA moves to 2-0! Awesome to see local legend and boxing icon Lee Espinoza at the game watching his stud grandson Cannon, who is a future student-athlete of the week. My boy "DCA Deacon" was pretty cool, too crushing nachos with a fresh haircut! @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @DCConqueror pic.twitter.com/0CtkofG9Ey — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 26, 2022

